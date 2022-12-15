Uniswap Market Capitalization Tops $4.50 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.50 billion and approximately $97.35 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for about $5.90 or 0.00033883 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

