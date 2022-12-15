Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,110 ($13.62).
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Unite Group from GBX 1,050 ($12.88) to GBX 1,075 ($13.19) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Unite Group from GBX 1,350 ($16.56) to GBX 1,100 ($13.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.11) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,025 ($12.58) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.
Unite Group Stock Performance
Shares of UTG opened at GBX 942 ($11.56) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 900.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,014.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.77 billion and a PE ratio of 692.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.04. Unite Group has a 52-week low of GBX 773 ($9.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,209 ($14.83).
Unite Group Company Profile
Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.
