United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Bell Bank

Bell Bank lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 246.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 37,635 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.1% of Bell Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bell Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 11.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 82.6% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 31.9% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 25.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas cut United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.87.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS stock traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $180.50. The company had a trading volume of 68,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.95 and its 200 day moving average is $181.38.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

