United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.87.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of UPS opened at $184.31 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.38. The firm has a market cap of $159.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

