UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Trading Down 7.8%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.98 and last traded at $4.98. Approximately 56,722 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,552,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DBS Vickers initiated coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

UP Fintech Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $827.35 million, a PE ratio of -77.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UP Fintech

About UP Fintech

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIGR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

