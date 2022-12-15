UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Trading Down 7.8%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.98 and last traded at $4.98. Approximately 56,722 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,552,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.
Separately, DBS Vickers initiated coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
The company has a market cap of $827.35 million, a PE ratio of -77.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08.
UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.
