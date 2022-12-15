Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) Short Interest Up 35.1% in November

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the November 15th total of 806,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 625,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Uranium Royalty stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.30. 20,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,412. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.59. Uranium Royalty has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $226.27 million, a PE ratio of -38.83 and a beta of 1.74.
Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Uranium Royalty from $5.70 to $5.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.
Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and Workman Creek projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.
