UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) PT Lowered to $23.00 at HC Wainwright

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.66) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.65) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:URGN opened at $7.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.81. UroGen Pharma has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $12.63.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 million. UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 175.16% and a negative return on equity of 572.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that UroGen Pharma will post -4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the third quarter worth $99,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,354,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 68.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 17,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the second quarter worth $1,955,000.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

