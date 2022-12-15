V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) CEO Benno O. Dorer Buys 10,000 Shares

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) CEO Benno O. Dorer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

V.F. Stock Down 2.8 %

V.F. stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.25. The stock had a trading volume of 202,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,209,372. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.39. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $26.46 and a 12 month high of $76.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.03.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 29.99%. Research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 188.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 27.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,762,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,578,614,000 after buying an additional 6,021,816 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after buying an additional 5,626,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 21.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,962,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $746,627,000 after buying an additional 4,404,458 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 29.2% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $433,773,000 after buying an additional 1,723,365 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at $83,806,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on V.F. from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on V.F. from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on V.F. to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on V.F. from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

