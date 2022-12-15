Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Shares Gap Down to $1.32

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.32, but opened at $1.27. Vacasa shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 6,861 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VCSA shares. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Vacasa to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Vacasa from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Vacasa from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Vacasa from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Vacasa in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.71.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average is $3.11. The company has a market cap of $545.40 million, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 0.33.

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $412.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vacasa by 506.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267,139 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vacasa by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 10,893,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446,548 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vacasa by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,109 shares during the last quarter. Washington University purchased a new stake in Vacasa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,921,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 22.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,499,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,207,000 after purchasing an additional 828,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

