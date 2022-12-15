Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA) Short Interest Down 25.0% in November

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Stock Performance

Shares of VHNA remained flat at $10.23 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,674. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $10.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHNA. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth $5,357,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,997,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,742,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,499,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,915,000.

About Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

