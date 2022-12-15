Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Shares Up 6.9%

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2022

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLNGet Rating) shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.44 and last traded at $5.44. 6,722 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 288,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLN. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Valens Semiconductor Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $472.00 million, a PE ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.90.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.70 million. Valens Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 32.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. Analysts forecast that Valens Semiconductor Ltd. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valens Semiconductor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.38% of the company’s stock.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valens Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.