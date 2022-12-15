Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Shares Up 6.9%

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.44 and last traded at $5.44. 6,722 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 288,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLN. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Valens Semiconductor Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $472.00 million, a PE ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor ( NYSE:VLN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.70 million. Valens Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 32.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. Analysts forecast that Valens Semiconductor Ltd. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.38% of the company’s stock.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

