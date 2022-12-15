Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 38.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 22,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,732.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 7,813 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.34. 32,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,799. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.29.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

