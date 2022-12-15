Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 803,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded down $2.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.88. 25,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,623. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.12 and its 200 day moving average is $113.55. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $132.63.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

