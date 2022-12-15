Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the November 15th total of 6,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,750,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,754,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 12,523 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $79.61. 209,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,866,365. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 12 month low of $73.37 and a 12 month high of $93.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.84.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.197 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

