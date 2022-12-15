Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Bought by Gpwm LLC

Gpwm LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 9.2% of Gpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Gpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.6% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 375.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 45.1% in the third quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 60,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

VV traded down $4.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $177.77. 5,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,762. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $159.02 and a one year high of $222.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.94.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.