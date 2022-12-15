Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Bought by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 375.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares during the period. ACT Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 45.1% during the third quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 60,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

VV opened at $182.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.94. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $159.02 and a 12 month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

