Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $74.54

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.54 and traded as high as $82.04. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund shares last traded at $80.79, with a volume of 1,582,515 shares trading hands.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.86.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%.
About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
