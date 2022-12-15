Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $74.54

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.54 and traded as high as $82.04. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund shares last traded at $80.79, with a volume of 1,582,515 shares trading hands.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.86.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 43,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,628,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,281,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,812,000.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

