Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) is Steph & Co.’s 6th Largest Position

Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,636 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises about 3.5% of Steph & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $4,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MGC. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 265.9% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSEARCA:MGC traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,166. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.48. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $121.30 and a 52-week high of $170.00.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.