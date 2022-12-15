Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Acquired by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $6,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,749,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,183,000 after purchasing an additional 54,305 shares in the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 534,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,408,000 after purchasing an additional 30,193 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,029,000 after purchasing an additional 106,490 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 327,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 317,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,788,000 after purchasing an additional 18,243 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA MGC traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $135.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,166. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.07 and its 200 day moving average is $136.48. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.30 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00.

