Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Single Point Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Single Point Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,598 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 3.4% of Single Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $212.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.38. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $256.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

