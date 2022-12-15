Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONV) Increases Dividend to $0.43 Per Share

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.425 per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund Price Performance

VONV stock opened at $68.40 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $75.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund during the third quarter valued at $2,551,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 21,228.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 10.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund during the third quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 1.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 675,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,918,000 after purchasing an additional 12,426 shares in the last quarter.

