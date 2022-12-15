Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on December 20th

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.425 per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of VONV opened at $68.40 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $75.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.81 and its 200-day moving average is $65.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 2.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 14.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 6.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 72,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period.

