Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Position Lowered by RFG Holdings Inc.

RFG Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,339 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for approximately 20.5% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. RFG Holdings Inc. owned about 1.52% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $16,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 50.4% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,714,000. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 46,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIOV stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $161.52. The company had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,002. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.14 and a twelve month high of $186.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.18.

