Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Bell Bank’s 8th Largest Position

Bell Bank lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.2% of Bell Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bell Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $4.93 on Thursday, hitting $194.97. 91,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,497,574. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.44 and a 200 day moving average of $196.30. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

