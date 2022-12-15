Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Receives $25.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

VECO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Veeco Instruments to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeco Instruments

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 0.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 94,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 0.6% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 122,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 20,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Trading Up 2.0 %

VECO opened at $19.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.82. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $32.40.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $171.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

