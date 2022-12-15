Velas Tops 24-Hour Volume of $821,357.18 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 15th. During the last seven days, Velas has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0234 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $55.82 million and $821,357.18 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00076707 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00054455 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000349 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009219 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00022664 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004926 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000235 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,388,584,839 coins. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.