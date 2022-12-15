Velocys (LON:VLS) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Velocys (LON:VLS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.
Velocys Price Performance
Shares of Velocys stock traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Monday, hitting GBX 4.88 ($0.06). 1,424,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,362,550. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of £68.18 million and a P/E ratio of -6.10. Velocys has a 12-month low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 8.23 ($0.10).
Velocys Company Profile
