Venus USDC 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $10.31 Million (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. During the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Venus USDC token can currently be bought for $0.0218 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges. Venus USDC has a total market cap of $103.78 million and $10.31 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Venus USDC Token Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02175422 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $11,959,113.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus USDC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

