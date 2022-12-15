Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Short Interest Up 52.8% in November

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,250,000 shares, an increase of 52.8% from the November 15th total of 4,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verb Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Verb Technology by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Verb Technology by 22.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 37,935 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verb Technology in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verb Technology by 486.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 98,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 81,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verb Technology by 599.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 120,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 103,280 shares in the last quarter. 12.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verb Technology Trading Down 6.4 %

VERB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.12. 27,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,165. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43. Verb Technology has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verb Technology ( NASDAQ:VERB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 155.57% and a negative net margin of 269.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Verb Technology to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Verb Technology Company Profile

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers verbCRM, a customer relationship management (CRM) application; verbTEAMS, a CRM application for small and medium-sized businesses and solopreneurs; verbLEARN, a learning management system application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a live eCommerce application.

