Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) President Elan Moriah Sells 2,120 Shares

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) President Elan Moriah sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $79,627.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 117,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,422,915.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Elan Moriah also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 15th, Elan Moriah sold 23,045 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $878,705.85.
Verint Systems Trading Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $36.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.27. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $56.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 357.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Verint Systems by 1,537.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at about $150,000.
Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.
