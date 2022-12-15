Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) President Elan Moriah Sells 2,120 Shares

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) President Elan Moriah sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $79,627.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 117,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,422,915.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Elan Moriah also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Verint Systems alerts:

On Thursday, September 15th, Elan Moriah sold 23,045 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $878,705.85.

Verint Systems Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $36.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.27. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $56.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verint Systems

Several brokerages have commented on VRNT. StockNews.com began coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Verint Systems to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 357.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Verint Systems by 1,537.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at about $150,000.

About Verint Systems

(Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.