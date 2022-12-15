Veritaseum Price Reaches $47.29 on Major Exchanges (VERI)

Veritaseum (VERI) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. During the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $101.67 million and $6,396.59 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veritaseum token can now be bought for about $47.29 or 0.00269517 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $883.97 or 0.05041234 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00502515 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,220.86 or 0.29774263 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum was first traded on May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars.

