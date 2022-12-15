Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,168 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.0% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 290,268 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,021,000 after acquiring an additional 46,718 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.9% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 55,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 36,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 34,171 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.75.

NYSE:VZ opened at $37.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $157.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

