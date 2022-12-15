Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,763 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,482 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in Verizon Communications by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 182,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 34,885 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in Verizon Communications by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 173,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 26,733 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,633,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 136,744 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 103,921 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Moffett Nathanson cut Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $37.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.01. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $157.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.62%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

