Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Trading Down 8.9%

Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) dropped 8.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50. Approximately 58,568 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,157,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Vimeo from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Vimeo to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Vimeo Trading Down 8.6 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $584.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43.
Institutional Trading of Vimeo
About Vimeo
Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vimeo (VMEO)
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.