Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Trading Down 8.9%

Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) dropped 8.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50. Approximately 58,568 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,157,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Vimeo from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Vimeo to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $584.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo in the second quarter worth about $570,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vimeo by 6.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 40,378 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vimeo during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Oak Thistle LLC increased its position in shares of Vimeo by 22.3% in the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 54,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 9,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

