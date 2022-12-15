Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Insider Raquel E. Izumi Purchases 28,738 Shares

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) insider Raquel E. Izumi purchased 28,738 shares of Vincerx Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $25,289.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 68,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,489.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Vincerx Pharma Stock Down 19.4 %

NASDAQ VINC opened at $0.87 on Thursday. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $10.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 562.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 306,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 260,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the first quarter valued at $332,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the first quarter valued at $53,000. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VINC shares. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is VIP152, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor for treating patients with advanced cancer. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217, an oral PTEFb/CDK9 inhibitor; VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate to treat solid tumors; and VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies.

