Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Shares Gap Down to $13.25

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.25, but opened at $12.62. Vita Coco shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 307 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Vita Coco from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $738.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.08, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.07.

Insider Activity

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.35 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 1.71%. Analysts anticipate that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Es Charles Van sold 5,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $70,597.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,824.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Es Charles Van sold 5,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $70,597.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,824.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Sadowsky purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 628,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,616,872.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,989 shares of company stock valued at $152,653. Company insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vita Coco

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the first quarter valued at $796,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Vita Coco during the first quarter worth about $41,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vita Coco by 26.4% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,710,000 after buying an additional 292,350 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vita Coco by 30.5% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,450,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,956,000 after buying an additional 573,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $672,000. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

