Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Vontier from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Vontier from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.14.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of VNT opened at $19.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average is $21.37. Vontier has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $31.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Vontier

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.72%.

In other Vontier news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen acquired 1,500 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $26,160.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,276.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $26,160.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,276.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Morelli purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $34,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,424 shares in the company, valued at $6,034,706.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vontier

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Vontier by 337.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 59,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 46,130 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Vontier by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Vontier by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 106,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 19,530 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vontier by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 272,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after buying an additional 27,691 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vontier by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.