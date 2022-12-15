Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.88 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 15th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $86.43 million and $4.88 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for $3.18 or 0.00018251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.19701579 USD and is down -1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $9,066,020.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

