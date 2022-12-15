Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) Director Buys $31,125.00 in Stock

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) Director Edward William Jr. Kay acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $31,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,782.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Vuzix Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of VUZI stock opened at $4.13 on Thursday. Vuzix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $263.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.41.

Institutional Trading of Vuzix

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vuzix by 97.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Vuzix by 93.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vuzix Company Profile

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Vuzix to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and Vuzix Shield smart glasses, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

