VVS Finance (VVS) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $101.21 Million

VVS Finance (VVS) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. VVS Finance has a total market capitalization of $101.21 million and $458,615.87 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VVS Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $902.22 or 0.05197735 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.05 or 0.00501509 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,157.86 or 0.29714675 BTC.

VVS Finance Token Profile

VVS Finance’s launch date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 68,868,071,090,095 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,556,526,597,983 tokens. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VVS Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VVS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

