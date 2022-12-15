Walken (WLKN) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $12.26 Million

Walken (WLKN) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One Walken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0453 or 0.00000260 BTC on major exchanges. Walken has a market cap of $12.26 million and $2.38 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Walken has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Walken Token Profile

Walken was first traded on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,333,333 tokens. Walken’s official website is walken.io. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Walken

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Walken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

