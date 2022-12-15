Walker Asset Management LLC Buys 1,259 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF accounts for 1.1% of Walker Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Walker Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 137.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF stock traded down $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $57.17. 27,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,836. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.78.

