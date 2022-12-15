Walker Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Walker Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 98.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 212,454 shares during the quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 42.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,056,906,000 after buying an additional 23,155,612 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 178.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,844,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,569,368 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,263,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197,786 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 266.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,324,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $275,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $197,818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

General Electric Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of GE traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.91. 133,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,517,542. The company has a market cap of $87.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.24. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $103.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.33 and its 200-day moving average is $73.49.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.79%.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.