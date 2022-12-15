Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,447 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in shares of Walmart by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen increased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.26.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $146.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.00. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 564,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $83,025,924.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 270,085,635 shares in the company, valued at $39,724,195,195.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 564,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $83,025,924.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 270,085,635 shares in the company, valued at $39,724,195,195.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,481,902 shares of company stock worth $1,262,523,346 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.