Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 367,529 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 64,005 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $47,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in Walmart by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,978.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock worth $1,262,523,346. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $144.84. The company had a trading volume of 22,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,093,983. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.04 and its 200 day moving average is $134.00.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.26.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

