Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Position Decreased by Bell Bank

Bell Bank cut its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 3,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 138,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,209,000 after acquiring an additional 14,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seneca House Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 8,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.75.

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $163.58. The stock had a trading volume of 30,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,427. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.32. The firm has a market cap of $67.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

