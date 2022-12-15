Wayfair (NYSE:W) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.
W has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Wayfair to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen lowered shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wayfair from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Wayfair to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.21.
Wayfair Trading Up 4.7 %
Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $41.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.88. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $209.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.06.
Insider Activity at Wayfair
Institutional Trading of Wayfair
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 186.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Wayfair
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wayfair (W)
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.