Wayfair (NYSE:W) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

W has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Wayfair to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen lowered shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wayfair from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Wayfair to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.21.

Wayfair Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $41.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.88. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $209.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.06.

Insider Activity at Wayfair

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,617 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $196,707.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,390.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $196,707.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,390.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,687 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $78,597.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,489,156.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,819 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,786. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 186.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

