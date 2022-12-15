Wayfair (NYSE:W) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2022

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:WGet Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

W has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Wayfair to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen lowered shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wayfair from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Wayfair to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.21.

Wayfair Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $41.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.88. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $209.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.06.

Insider Activity at Wayfair

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,617 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $196,707.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,390.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $196,707.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,390.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,687 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $78,597.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,489,156.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,819 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,786. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 186.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wayfair

(Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Wayfair (NYSE:W)

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.