WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.91.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE:WEC opened at $97.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 142.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.