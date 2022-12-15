Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.68

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.68 and traded as high as $4.83. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 68,274 shares trading hands.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.68.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth about $52,000. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth about $52,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

