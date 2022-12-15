Wells Fargo & Company Lowers ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $235.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $300.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $254.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $220.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $260.58 and its 200-day moving average is $244.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.66 and a beta of 0.95. ShockWave Medical has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $320.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other ShockWave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.33, for a total transaction of $320,463.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,635,137.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.33, for a total transaction of $320,463.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,635,137.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.81, for a total transaction of $7,224,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,926 shares in the company, valued at $19,969,410.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,733,934 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,400,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,596,000 after purchasing an additional 86,765 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,531,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,946,000 after buying an additional 13,619 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,214,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,550,000 after buying an additional 627,712 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,933,000 after buying an additional 192,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,813,000 after buying an additional 31,575 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

